Sri Lanka records 19 new COVID deaths

December 20, 2021   06:59 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 19 more coronavirus-related deaths for December 19, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,771.

According to the figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 06 males and 13 females.

Seven of the patients are between the ages 30-59 years and the remaining 12 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

