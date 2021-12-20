Applications of 2021 O/L exam private candidates accepted from Dec. 20

Applications of 2021 O/L exam private candidates accepted from Dec. 20

December 20, 2021   09:59 pm

The Department of Examinations says the applications of private candidates sitting the 2021 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination will be accepted from today (December 20).

Accordingly, private candidates can submit their applications through the official website of the department (www.doenets.lk), its mobile application or via https://onlineexams.gov.lk/eic/index.php/clogin/

Applications will be accepted until January 20, 2022.

