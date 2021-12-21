COVID: 524 cases in total confirmed in Sri Lanka today

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 524 today (December 20) as 107 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 580,209.

As many as 557,621 recoveries and 14,771 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 7,800 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.