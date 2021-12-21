COVID vaccine card mandatory from January to enter public places The government has made the COVID-19 vaccination card mandatory to visit public places from January 01, 2022. Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella announced this in a tweet posted today (Dec. 21). Earlier this month, the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control decided to make the vaccination card mandatory as legal advice had been sought with regard to preventing the unvaccinated people from entering public places in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Beginning 01st January 2022, #COVID19SL vaccination cards will be made mandatory to access public spaces in #lka. If you haven't already received it, i urge you to #GetVaccinatedNow. #StaySafe #WearAMask — Keheliya Rambukwella (@Keheliya_R) December 20, 2021

