Showers or thundershowers likely in several districts

A few showers are expected in the Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Matale District today (Dec. 21), says the Department of Meteorology.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Kalutara, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

But mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A few showers are expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.