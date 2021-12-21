Showers or thundershowers likely in several districts

Showers or thundershowers likely in several districts

December 21, 2021   07:22 am

A few showers are expected in the Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Matale District today (Dec. 21), says the Department of Meteorology.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Kalutara, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

But mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A few showers are expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fuel prices hiked

Fuel prices hiked

Fuel prices hiked

Sri Lanka Navy arrests 12 more Indian fishermen (English)

Sri Lanka Navy arrests 12 more Indian fishermen (English)

Vaccination is a requisite going forward (English)

Vaccination is a requisite going forward (English)

GMOA doctors to launch island-wide strike action tomorrow (English)

GMOA doctors to launch island-wide strike action tomorrow (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.20

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.20

Containers of essential goods stuck in the port - Anura Kumara

Containers of essential goods stuck in the port - Anura Kumara

Fertiliser stocks likely to get delayed

Fertiliser stocks likely to get delayed

A drop in vegetable prices

A drop in vegetable prices