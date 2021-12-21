Cabinet nod to offer plot of land to Yohani de Silva

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval to allocate a plot of land stretching over 9.68 perches in Battaramulla to the new generation singer, Yohani de Silva.

The proposal was tabled by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in his capacity as the Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs.

The relevant plot of land is adjoined to the lands leased to the members of the 1996 World Cup-winning cricket team on a 99-year lease basis.

Belonging to the Road Development Authority (RDA), it is located at the Robert Gunawardena Mawatha in Battaramulla.