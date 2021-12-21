Cabinet nod to offer plot of land to Yohani de Silva

Cabinet nod to offer plot of land to Yohani de Silva

December 21, 2021   10:30 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval to allocate a plot of land stretching over 9.68 perches in Battaramulla to the new generation singer, Yohani de Silva.

The proposal was tabled by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in his capacity as the Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs.

The relevant plot of land is adjoined to the lands leased to the members of the 1996 World Cup-winning cricket team on a 99-year lease basis.

Belonging to the Road Development Authority (RDA), it is located at the Robert Gunawardena Mawatha in Battaramulla.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴BIG FOCUS | ඉන්ධන මිල මත හැසිරෙන ආර්ථිකය

LIVE🔴BIG FOCUS | ඉන්ධන මිල මත හැසිරෙන ආර්ථිකය

LIVE🔴BIG FOCUS | ඉන්ධන මිල මත හැසිරෙන ආර්ථිකය

Cabinet nod to offer plot of land to Yohani

Cabinet nod to offer plot of land to Yohani

Minister Wimal says Yugadanavi is not a loss-making institution

Minister Wimal says Yugadanavi is not a loss-making institution

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 situation as of Monday

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 situation as of Monday

Fuel prices hiked

Fuel prices hiked

Sri Lanka Navy arrests 12 more Indian fishermen (English)

Sri Lanka Navy arrests 12 more Indian fishermen (English)

Vaccination is a requisite going forward (English)

Vaccination is a requisite going forward (English)

GMOA doctors to launch island-wide strike action tomorrow (English)

GMOA doctors to launch island-wide strike action tomorrow (English)