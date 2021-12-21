Extended grace period for tourist lodging providers to settle electricity bills

The government has decided to extend the concessionary period granted to tourist accommodation providers to settle their electricity bills for two more years.

The Cabinet of Ministers gave its approval for this suggestion in a bid to revive the tourism industry affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Government Information said in a press release.

The proposal was tabled by the Minister of Tourism.

Accordingly, the aforementioned grace period has been extended with effect from March 01, 2021 for two more years.

Earlier, on January 18, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers had decided to grant a concession to tourist accommodation providers until February 28, 2021 for the payment of electricity bills.

However, as the expected growth has not taken place due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic again since April 2021, the government decided to extend the grace period.