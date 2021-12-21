Three-wheeler fares to be increased

The three-wheeler drivers’ union has decided to increase the fares following the price hike announced by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Lanka IOC.

The chairman of the union, Lalith Dharmasena said the new minimum fare for the first kilometre will be increased to Rs. 80.00, and up to Rs. 45.00 from the second kilometre.

Earlier today, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced that the fuel prices were increased with immediate effect.

Accordingly, the price of 92 Octane Petrol has been increased by Rs. 20 per litre with the new price declared as Rs. 177 per litre. The price of 95 Octane Petrol was increased by Rs. 23, from Rs. 184 to Rs. 207.

Auto Diesel prices went up by Rs. 10 while Super Diesel was increased by Rs. 15. The new prices are Rs. 121 per litre of Auto Diesel and Rs. 159 per litre of Super Diesel.

The price of Kerosene has also been increased by Rs. 10, from Rs. 77 per litre to Rs. 87.



Subsequently, Lanka IOC also decided to increase the fuel prices with effect from today (December 21) in line with the CPC’s move.

Thereby, the price of 92 Octane Petrol has gone up by Rs. 20 per litre and the new price now stands at Rs. 177 per litre. The price of Petrol Extra Premium 95 was meanwhile increased to Rs. 210.

In addition, the price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 10 and Super Diesel by Rs. 15. The revised prices are Rs. 121 per litre of Auto Diesel and Rs. 159 per litre of Super Diesel.