GMOA to carry on strike action

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says it would carry on the ongoing island-wide strike action until proper solutions are provided for their issues.

Addressing a media briefing held today (December 21), GMOA’s central committee member Dr. Prasad Ranaweera said the doctors would provide emergency treatment services uninterrupted at all hospitals.

He noted that the strike action is not carried out at maternity hospitals, children’s hospitals, cancer hospitals and kidney diseases treatment units.

Meanwhile, the executive committee member, Dr. Prasad Colombage however said they had to close several COVID and kidney treatment units and some of the special treatment hospitals. “It is not up to us to decide whether the strike action would continue. It is on the hands of the Health Ministry,” he added.

The GMOA kicked off an island-wide strike action which is based on seven demands, from 8.00 a.m. this morning.

The association also engaged in a 24-hour token strike last morning at all hospitals and medical institutions in Mannar, Trincomalee, Ratnapura, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts. They protested against the role of the Secretary to the Ministry of Health in granting post-internship appointments.