Two dead in bowser truck-lorry collision on Southern Expressway

Two dead in bowser truck-lorry collision on Southern Expressway

December 22, 2021   09:23 am

Two people have died in a collision of a bowser truck and a lorry on the Southern Expressway this morning (December 22).

The accident took place between the Paratuwa and Kapuduwa interchanges, the police spokesman said.

According to SSP Nihal Thalduwa, the bowser truck en route to Mattala from Kottawa had collided with a lorry carelessly parked on the expressway.

A 72-year-old who was travelling in the truck had died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old driver of the bowser truck died on admission to the Matara Hospital. He was identified as a resident of Gonawala area.

The truck driver’s assistant has sustained critical injuries and is currently under medical care at the Matara Hospital.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴BIG FOCUS

LIVE🔴BIG FOCUS

LIVE🔴BIG FOCUS

GMOA continues its strike action...

GMOA continues its strike action...

Temporary power cuts to be imposed in several areas

Temporary power cuts to be imposed in several areas

Views expressed in political arena on fuel price hike

Views expressed in political arena on fuel price hike

Milk powder shortage expected to continue, importers say

Milk powder shortage expected to continue, importers say

Sri Lanka's COVID situation as of Dec. 21

Sri Lanka's COVID situation as of Dec. 21

Should Sri Lanka seek IMF assistance amidst forex crisis? (English)

Should Sri Lanka seek IMF assistance amidst forex crisis? (English)

COVID: 24 new fatalities reported in Sri Lanka (English)

COVID: 24 new fatalities reported in Sri Lanka (English)