Power cuts expected in parts of the island

More power cuts can be expected in several areas as the electricity generation capacity of the Norochcholai power plant is still incomplete, says the Ministry of Power.

The spokesman of the ministry, Mr. Sulakshana Jayawardena said steps are being taken to add the power plant’s full electricity capacity of 900 MW to the national grid.

Accordingly, power cuts can be expected in several areas, he noted.

Speaking further, Mr. Jayawardena said there had been issues in the electricity generation capacity following the major power outage on December 03.

One-hour interruptions to the electricity supply were subsequently experienced in parts of the country but these power cuts came to a stop after two out of the three generators at the Lakvijaya coal power plant were connected to the grid, he went on.

However, the capacity of the third generator at the Lakvijaya coal power plant has been reduced to some extent, Mr. Jayawardena said adding that power cuts will have to be imposed in some areas, especially at night.

The electricity failures could last for 30 - 45 minutes, according to the power ministry’s spokesman.