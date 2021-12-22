Milk powder shortage expected to continue, importers say

Milk powder shortage expected to continue, importers say

December 22, 2021   01:15 pm

The ongoing shortage of milk powder is expected to continue for two more months as a result of the delays in shipping and the increase in warehousing charges, the importers say.

According to the media spokesman of the Milk Powder Importers’ Association Mr. Ashoka Bandara, the Letters of Credit could not be issued through banks due to the lack of dollars required to purchase the imported products.

He went on to note that local milk powder manufacturers should take measures to prevent the inconvenience caused to the consumers by the shortage of imported products.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Patients inconvenienced by GMOA strike action

Patients inconvenienced by GMOA strike action

Patients inconvenienced by GMOA strike action

Nearly 3 million people in Sri Lanka receive COVID booster dose

Nearly 3 million people in Sri Lanka receive COVID booster dose

Milk powder shortage to continue?

Milk powder shortage to continue?

SJB MPs on inspection visit to Yugadanavi power plant

SJB MPs on inspection visit to Yugadanavi power plant

LPG cylinders displaying composition released to the market

LPG cylinders displaying composition released to the market

Brutal corporal punishment leaves 14-year-old girl dead

Brutal corporal punishment leaves 14-year-old girl dead

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

GMOA continues its strike action...

GMOA continues its strike action...