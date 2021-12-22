President appoints new secretaries to two ministries

Two new ministerial secretaries have been appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President’s Media Spokesman said.

Mr. D.M.L.D. Bandaranayake has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture with immediate effect.

Meanwhile senior Sri Lanka administrative officer Mr. Anusha Palpita has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Mass Media with effect from January 01, 2022.

Palpita had previously served as Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) as well as the Additional Secretary to Ministry of Home Affairs.

He was appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Industries when the incumbent government came to power. He was later designated as the chairman of Development Lotteries Board on June 21, 2021.

He was then appointed as the Secretary to the newly-established Ministry of Economic Policies and Plan Implementation on July 13, 2021.