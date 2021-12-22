Sri Lanka records three new Omicron cases

Sri Lanka records three new Omicron cases

December 22, 2021   03:52 pm

Three new cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in Sri Lanka, says Dr. Jude Jayamaha, Consultant Virologist of the Medical Research Institute.

This was disclosed at a media briefing at the Health Promotion Bureau today (December 22).

According to Dr. Jayamaha, two of the new cases of this highly-mutated variant had returned from Sudan. The other Omicron-infected person is reportedly a returnee from Tanzania.

They had arrived in the country on the 19th and 20th of December.

The new development brings the total number of Omicron variant cases to seven.

Sri Lanka confirmed its first Omicron case on December 03 in a Sri Lankan national who recently returned from Nigeria.

Later on December 16, three more Omicron cases including that of a foreign national were confirmed on the island.

South Africa alerted the (WHO) about a new highly mutated SARS-CoV-2 variant on 24 November.

The World Health Organization (WHO) designated Omicron a variant of concern on November 26, soon after it was first detected by scientists in South Africa.

Scientists remain uncertain how dangerous the new strain is. However, early data suggests it can be more resistant to vaccines and more transmissible than the Delta variant.

The highly mutated variant is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, the WHO has warned. But it is unclear if this is due to the ability of the virus to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of both.

In an update on December 18, the United Nations’ health agency said Omicron has been reported in 89 countries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Footage of light aircraft making emergency landing at Payagala Beach

Footage of light aircraft making emergency landing at Payagala Beach

Footage of light aircraft making emergency landing at Payagala Beach

Patients inconvenienced by GMOA strike action

Patients inconvenienced by GMOA strike action

The disappointing fate of a traditional Sri Lankan industry

The disappointing fate of a traditional Sri Lankan industry

Drug racketeers attempt to run over police officers while fleeing

Drug racketeers attempt to run over police officers while fleeing

Nearly 3 million people in Sri Lanka receive COVID booster dose

Nearly 3 million people in Sri Lanka receive COVID booster dose

Milk powder shortage to continue?

Milk powder shortage to continue?

Farmers demand compensation for crops destroyed and income lost

Farmers demand compensation for crops destroyed and income lost

SJB MPs on inspection visit to Yugadanavi power plant

SJB MPs on inspection visit to Yugadanavi power plant