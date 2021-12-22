45-minute power outages in several areas tonight

The Ministry of Power says 45-minute power disruptions are likely to occur in several parts of the island between 6.00 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. today (22).

The ministry said the power disruptions are due to a breakdown in the third phase of the Norochcholai power plant.

Earlier today, a spokesman to the Power Ministry had said that more power cuts can be expected in several areas as the electricity generation capacity of the Norochcholai power plant is still incomplete.

He said steps are being taken to add the power plant’s full electricity capacity of 900 MW to the national grid.

He said there had been issues in the electricity generation capacity following the major power outage on December 03.

One-hour interruptions to the electricity supply were subsequently experienced in parts of the country but these power cuts came to a stop after two out of the three generators at the Lakvijaya coal power plant were connected to the grid.

However, the capacity of the third generator at the Lakvijaya coal power plant has been reduced to some extent, the spokesman said adding that power cuts will have to be imposed in some areas, especially at night.