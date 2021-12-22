Covid-19: Sri Lanka confirms another 16 deaths, 458 new cases

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 16 coronavirus related deaths for November 22, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 14,811.

The deaths confirmed today include 08 males and 08 females while one of the victims is below the age of 30 years.

Four of the deceased are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 11 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile the Health Ministry has reported that 458 more persons have tested positive for Covid-19, pushing the total count of confirmed cases to 581,380.