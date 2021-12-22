Daily count of Covid-19 cases climbs to 673

December 22, 2021   10:59 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 673 today (December 21) as 215 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 581,595.

As many as 558,226 recoveries and 14,811 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 8,500 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

