China donates medical equipment to SJBs Husmak initiative
December 23, 2021 12:24 am
The Chinese government has donated 8 lifesaving kidney dialysis machines worth Rs. 20 million to hospitals in the Northern and Eastern provinces.
Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong symbolically handed over the donation to Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa on Wednesday (December 23).
The medical equipment was donated after a request made by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader for the party’s Husmak’ initiative.
