Fair weather expected in most parts of the island today

December 23, 2021   07:11 am

Except for thundershowers in parts of Rathnapura, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts in the afternoon or at night, mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island, the Meteorology Department says.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Galle via Hambantota during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

