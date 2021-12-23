GMOA strike continues for third consecutive day

The strike action initiated by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) entered its third consecutive day today (December 23).

The association said it would carry on the trade union action until their demands are met.

According to its executive committee member Dr. Prasad Colombage, several other trade unions have agreed to support the GMOA strike from today.

The association engaged in a 24-hour token strike on Tuesday at all hospitals and medical institutions in Mannar, Trincomalee, Ratnapura, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts.

The GMOA subsequently resorted to an island-wide strike action last morning, based on seven demands.

Meanwhile, health professionals of nursing, complementary medical services, and paramedical services including medical laboratory scientists, pharmacists and radiologic technologists have launched a strike action at all hospitals in the Sabaragamuwa Province.

Its convenor, Ravi Kumudesh said they plan to initiate a protest march in front of the Ratnapura Hospital this morning.

According to him, this trade union action would interrupt the services at two teaching hospitals, one general hospital, six base hospitals, 32 regional hospitals and 19 MOH officers.