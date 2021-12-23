Opposition urges govt. to reverse fuel price hike

Opposition urges govt. to reverse fuel price hike

December 23, 2021   10:43 am

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), raising concerns over the recent fuel price hike, has urged the government to reverse the move.

In a statement, the party’s general secretary, Ranjith Madduma Bandara said the government has gravely burdened the general public by increasing the fuel prices.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa pledged to provide solutions for the country’s economic crisis, under a government formed by the SJB.

Speaking to media in Colombo, Premadasa said, the public would not have to undergo such a crisis had they made the right decision.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

GMOA strike enters third consecutive day

GMOA strike enters third consecutive day

GMOA strike enters third consecutive day

Minister Bandula explains reason for drop in country's foreign reserves

Minister Bandula explains reason for drop in country's foreign reserves

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of Dec. 22

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of Dec. 22

Sri Lanka to settle $251 mln oil import dues to Iran by bartering tea (English)

Sri Lanka to settle $251 mln oil import dues to Iran by bartering tea (English)

Story of girl who died after being beaten by father and uncle (English)

Story of girl who died after being beaten by father and uncle (English)

Sri Lanka records three new Omicron cases (English)

Sri Lanka records three new Omicron cases (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.22

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.22

Story of girl who died after being beaten by father and uncle

Story of girl who died after being beaten by father and uncle