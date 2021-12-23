Opposition urges govt. to reverse fuel price hike

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), raising concerns over the recent fuel price hike, has urged the government to reverse the move.

In a statement, the party’s general secretary, Ranjith Madduma Bandara said the government has gravely burdened the general public by increasing the fuel prices.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa pledged to provide solutions for the country’s economic crisis, under a government formed by the SJB.

Speaking to media in Colombo, Premadasa said, the public would not have to undergo such a crisis had they made the right decision.