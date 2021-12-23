Man arrested after 14 years over wifes brutal murder

Man arrested after 14 years over wifes brutal murder

December 23, 2021   12:42 pm

A man, who brutally clubbed his wife to death in 2007, has been arrested on Wednesday (December 23) after 14 long years.

The arrest was made by the Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD).

The suspect had been employed at the post office in Talawakelle at the time of the incident. He was living in the area of Watagoda.

According to reports, the victim had been aged 49 at the time of her death.

A special probe into the incident was launched by the OCPD officers acting on an order issued by the Nuwara-Eliya Magistrate’s Court in 2009.

Investigators uncovered that the now-74-year-old had later moved to Thunkama area in Embilipitiya where he had been residing for the past 14 years.

He will be produced before the Nuwara-Eliya Magistrate’s Court later today.

