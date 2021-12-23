Station masters to refrain from issuing train tickets from tonight

December 23, 2021   03:54 pm

Station masters have decided to refrain from issuing train tickets from midnight today (December 23) as their issues remain unresolved.

The chairman of Railway Station Masters’ Union, Sumedha Somarathna, convening a media briefing, said the discussions held with the General Manager of Railways yesterday were unfruitful.

However, the State Minister of Transport had directed him to take necessary measures to resolve the issues in the railway service, he added. He alleged that the Railways General Manager for not responding positively to their requests including upgrading railway signalling.

Accordingly, the station masters will not issue tickets for regular trains except for intercity trains which require seat reservations.

Train tickets would not be issued until a positive response is given to resolve their issues, Somarathna noted.

He revealed that all station masters and station masters at control offices plan to resort to a massive trade union on midnight on December 26.

“The Railways General Manager and the administration should take responsibility for the inconvenience caused to the passengers as a result,” Somarathna went on.

Station masters also withdrew from accepting and transporting parcels effective from midnight yesterday.

