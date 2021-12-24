Ground frost likely in Nuwara-Eliya District today

December 24, 2021   07:32 am

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Ground frost in parts of the Nuwara-Eliya District in the early hours of the morning is possible today.

Slightly cold weather in the night and early morning is expected over most parts of the island during the next few days.

Misty conditions can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate at times.

