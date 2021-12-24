Agri. Minister assures there will be no food shortage

Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage has assured that there would not be a food shortage in the country next year.

He says certain statements warning about a looming food shortage cannot be accepted as 90 to 95 percent of paddy fields in each district have already been cultivated now.

The minister’s remarks came after a statement made by Udith K. Jayasinghe, the former Secretary to the Agriculture Ministry sparked controversy.

Mr. Jayasinghe was subsequently removed as the agriculture secretary and Mr. D.M.L.D. Bandaranayake was appointed to the post.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Jayasinghe said he is not aware of a specific reason for his sacking and that he is yet to be notified in writing of the move.

Meanwhile, SJB Parliamentarian J.C. Alawathuwala says the subject ministers should be sacked from their posts instead of ministerial secretaries, in order to resolve the prevailing issues.