Nearly 3,000 chickens killed in poultry farm fire caused by gas leak

December 24, 2021   12:10 pm

A poultry farm located at the Pallegama area in Pannala has been gutted in a fire that erupted at around 3.00 a.m. this morning (December 24).

According to Ada Derana correspondent, nearly 3,000 chickens are reported dead in the fire.

The poultry farm, which belongs to a businessman from Negombo area, stretches over 17 acres and is equipped with seven pens with capacity for 35,000 chickens.

The fire had erupted in one of the chicken pens due to an explosion caused by gas cylinder leakage.

The fire brigade of the Negombo Urban Council and the Police have doused the fire in a joint effort.
The damage caused by the fire is yet to be estimated.

Pannala Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

