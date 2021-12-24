CSEs ASPI surpasses 12,000 points for the first time

CSEs ASPI surpasses 12,000 points for the first time

December 24, 2021   01:49 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) set a new record today (December 24) as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) surpassed 12,000 points for the first time in history.

The ASPI closed at 12,070.68 points at the end of trading today (November 16), marking an increase of 1.00% (119.45 points) from the previous day.

The previous highest was recorded last month when the index closed at 11,008.33 points on November 16.

More than 175 million shares were traded overall within the day and the market turnover is recorded as Rs. 2.84 billion.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 closed at 4,255.63 points today, up by 0.14% from the previous day.

Today’s trading session was carried on for 90 minutes and was closed at 12.30 p.m. due to the additional half-holiday declared by the CSE in view of the Christmas festival.

