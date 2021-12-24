Coronavirus: 323 more people recover from infection

December 24, 2021   03:54 pm

The Ministry of Health says 323 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 24) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 558,850.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 582,149 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, more than 8,700 infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,832.

