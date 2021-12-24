07 passengers held at BIA over attempt to smuggle foreign currency

December 24, 2021   09:19 pm

Foreign currently valued at over Rs. 65 million in total have been seized from 07 airline passengers who had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Sri Lanka Customs says the suspects had attempted to smuggle the foreign currency out of the country without declaring them with customs.

Customs officers had discovered the currency, including US dollars, Euros and Pound Sterling and estimated to be worth over Rs. 65 million in total, cleverly concealed within the luggage of the passengers in question. 

Sri Lanka Customs is conducting further investigations. 

