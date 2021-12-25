Four officers killed in shooting inside police station

Four officers killed in shooting inside police station

December 25, 2021   07:31 am

A policeman has reportedly opened fire inside the Thirukkovil Police Station last night (24), killing four fellow police officers and injuring two others. 

The police officer who carried out the shooting had subsequently surrendered to Ethimale Police with two T56 assault rifles and 19 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect has been identified as a Police Sergeant attached to the Thirukkovil Police Station. He had opened fire on his fellow police officers on duty at the police station. 

The officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Thirukkovil Police Station and another police officer had been admitted to Thirukkovil and Akkaraipattu hospitals for treatment.

However, a police officer who had been admitted to the Ashraff Memorial Hospitalin Kalmunai with critical injuries following the shooting has succumbed to injuries in hospital.

This brings the death toll from the shooting incident to four. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Christmas dawns in Sri Lanka: main service held at Basilica Church in Thewatta

Christmas dawns in Sri Lanka: main service held at Basilica Church in Thewatta

Christmas dawns in Sri Lanka: main service held at Basilica Church in Thewatta

People feeling the pinch during christmas 2021 (English)

People feeling the pinch during christmas 2021 (English)

Rubber Product sector achieved 1 Bn Target in 2021 (English)

Rubber Product sector achieved 1 Bn Target in 2021 (English)

GMOA's strike temporarily called off (English)

GMOA's strike temporarily called off (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

How Sri Lanka plans to revive its Covid-affected tourism industry

How Sri Lanka plans to revive its Covid-affected tourism industry

Sri Lanka expected to spend close to USD 200 million on importing maize in 2022

Sri Lanka expected to spend close to USD 200 million on importing maize in 2022

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.24

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.24