Four officers killed in shooting inside police station

A policeman has reportedly opened fire inside the Thirukkovil Police Station last night (24), killing four fellow police officers and injuring two others.

The police officer who carried out the shooting had subsequently surrendered to Ethimale Police with two T56 assault rifles and 19 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect has been identified as a Police Sergeant attached to the Thirukkovil Police Station. He had opened fire on his fellow police officers on duty at the police station.

The officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Thirukkovil Police Station and another police officer had been admitted to Thirukkovil and Akkaraipattu hospitals for treatment.

However, a police officer who had been admitted to the Ashraff Memorial Hospitalin Kalmunai with critical injuries following the shooting has succumbed to injuries in hospital.

This brings the death toll from the shooting incident to four.