Culture of Christmas makes wondrous impression in the minds of all - President

December 25, 2021   08:15 am

The spiritual essence of Christmas is the redemption of all by serving for the good of the society, says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. 

In his Christmas message, the President said Christianity shows the way for a lifestyle of goodness liberated from the darkness of sin by eliminating misconceptions through noble teachings such as peace, kindness and love.

“The Lord Jesus Christ places great value in letting mankind truly experience the love of God in their lives by living in compassion and love towards each other and helping the oppressed brothers and sisters in society,” he said.

He stated that even in a social context, the culture associated with Christmas is one that is refreshing, wonderful and welcoming. 

Therefore, the culture of Christmas makes a wondrous impression in the minds of all, irrespective of nationality, religion or age, he said.  

The President pointed out that in the face of the current global pandemic, this year’s Christmas season is to be celebrated in accordance with health guidelines. 

He said that during nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the spiritual imagination and the discipline inculcated in us by our religions have been instrumental in controlling the pandemic on an individual and collective level and as a nation.  

President’s Full Christmas Message: 

Christmas, signifying the Nativity of the Lord Jesus Christ, is a noble religious feast that rejoices, bringing love and peace not only for Christians in Sri Lanka and across the world, but for all mankind. 

The spiritual essence of Christmas is the redemption of all by serving for the good of the society. Christianity shows the way for a lifestyle of goodness liberated from the darkness of sin by eliminating misconceptions through noble teachings such as peace, kindness and love. The Lord Jesus Christ places great value in letting mankind truly experience the love of God in their lives by living in compassion and love towards each other and helping the oppressed brothers and sisters in society. 

Even in a social context, the culture associated with Christmas is one that is refreshing, wonderful and welcoming. Therefore, the culture of Christmas makes a wondrous impression in the minds of all, irrespective of nationality, religion or age.  

In the face of the current global pandemic, this year’s Christmas season is to be celebrated in accordance with health guidelines. During nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the spiritual imagination and the discipline inculcated in us by our religions have been instrumental in controlling the pandemic on an individual and collective level and as a nation.  

For this Christmas, I wish a happy and blessed Christmas in which the gospel of love of the Lord Jesus Christ reaches the hearts of all Sri Lankan Christian brothers and sisters and all those around the world.

