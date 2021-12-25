Gandara OIC arrested for sexually harassing WPC

The officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Gandara Police Station has been arrested over an incident of sexually harassing a Woman Police Constable (WPC).

The Chief Inspector of Police was arrested by the Matara Child & Women Bureau last night (24) on charges of sexually harassing a Woman Police Constable attached to the police station yesterday morning.

He was arrested following an inquiry carried out on the instructions of the SSP in charge of Matara Division.

The arrested Gandara OIC is being detained at the Matara Police Station while he is to be produced before court later today.