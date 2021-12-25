Two Indians arrested at BIA with gold

December 25, 2021   11:44 am

Two Indian nationals have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle gold into the country.

The two airline passengers had attempted to bring in 1.049 kg of undeclared gold concealed in their luggage. 

They were arrested by airport police officers following a search of their baggage at the arrival lounge of the BIA yesterday (24).

The arrested suspects are to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (25). 

