Former Minister Gunaratne Weerakoon passes away

Former Minister Gunaratne Weerakoon passes away

December 25, 2021   03:55 pm

Former Sri Lankan minister Gunaratne Weerakoon has passed away at the age of 74.

The veteran politician, who also served as the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) chief organizer for the Karandeniya electorate, had reportedly passed away last night (24).

The father of two, who was living in Malabe, is lying in state at a private funeral parlor in Colombo while the final rites are scheduled to be performed tomorrow (25).

Weerakoon is the former Leader of Opposition at the Karandeniya Pradeshiya Sabha.

He was elected to the Southern Provincial Council in 1994 while he served as the Provincial Minister of Food and Cooperatives and Health until 2004. 

He was elected to the Parliament in 2004 from the Galle District and served in the positions including Deputy Minister of Housing and Construction and the Deputy Minister of Culture.

Weerakoon also served as the Cabinet Minister of Nation Building and the Cabinet Minister of Resettlement.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Three-year-old girl dies after gate collapses on two children

Three-year-old girl dies after gate collapses on two children

Three-year-old girl dies after gate collapses on two children

Christmas celebrated in Sri Lanka and around the world

Christmas celebrated in Sri Lanka and around the world

Farmers incurring huge losses while cultivating without fertiliser

Farmers incurring huge losses while cultivating without fertiliser

Foreign currency seized at Katunayake airport

Foreign currency seized at Katunayake airport

Cop fatally shoots 4 police officers in Thirukkovil

Cop fatally shoots 4 police officers in Thirukkovil

Christmas of love from Bethlehem to Sri Lanka's estates

Christmas of love from Bethlehem to Sri Lanka's estates

Trade Minister urges people to grow what they can at home

Trade Minister urges people to grow what they can at home

Samantha Vidyaratna on the life expectancy of the govt

Samantha Vidyaratna on the life expectancy of the govt