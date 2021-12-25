Motive uncovered in Thirukkovil police station shooting

Sri Lanka Police have reportedly uncovered the suspected motive behind the shooting incident where a policeman killed four of his colleagues and wounded three at the Thirukkovil police station in Ampara District on Christmas eve.

A Sergeant attached to the same police station had carried out the shooting while the officer-in-charge (OIC) of the police station was among the wounded police officers hospitalized.

Police arrested the suspect after the incident that took place inside the Thirukkovil police station between 10.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m. on Friday night.

Sri Lanka Police said that the Police Sergeant in question had arrived at the police station at that moment and had grabbed the service firearm of the police officer who was on duty at the main entrance at the police station.

The suspect had then opened fire using that firearm, targeting his fellow police officers inside the station.

The Thirukkovil OIC, who had been out of the station due to an official duty, had then arrived at the police station in his police jeep at that moment while the suspect had also opened fire at that vehicle.

Three police officers were killed on the spot while another had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to hospital. The victims include one Police Sergeant, two Police Constables and a Constable Driver.

Police said that three wounded police officers including the OIC of the police station are undergoing treatment at the Thirukkovil and Akkaraipattu hospitals.

The suspect turned himself in, along with two Type-56 assault rifles and 19 rounds of ammunition at a different police station. He reportedly drove to his village in his private car and turned himself in at the Ethimale police station.

The Ethimale OIC had arrested the suspect and handed him over to Ampara Police Headquarters for further investigations.

Meanwhile preliminary inquiries have uncovered the possible motive behind the shooting as it is suspected that the police officer in question was angered over not being granted leave.

A special investigation is currently underway with regard to the incident.