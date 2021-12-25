Three-year-old girl dies after gate collapses

A three-year-old girl has reportedly died after a large metal gate collapsed on her and another child at Thelabugalla in Dodangaslanda.

The incident had occurred last evening while the girl and her four-year-old cousin brother playing near the gate of their home.

According to a relative of the victim, the children were hanging on the gate when it suddenly gave way and collapsed on both of them.

The two children were rushed to hospital in critical condition, however the little girl was pronounced dead on admission. The injured boy is being treated at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.