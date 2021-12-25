Sri Lanka confirms another 19 coronavirus deaths

Sri Lanka confirms another 19 coronavirus deaths

December 25, 2021   06:29 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 19 coronavirus related deaths for December 24, increasing the death toll in Sri Lanka due to the virus to 14,871.

The deaths confirmed today include 07 males and 12 females, according to the latest figures released by the Govt. Information Department. 

One of the victims is below the age of 30 years while two are between 30-59 years. The remaining 16 patients are above the age of 60 years. 

