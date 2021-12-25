Policeman who shot and killed four officers remanded

The Police Sergeant who shot and killed four other police officers at the Thirukkovil police station last night has been remanded until January 06, 2022.

He was ordered to be placed in remand custody after being produced before the Akkaraipattu Magistrate today (25), following preliminary investigations.

Meanwhile investigators suspect that the shooting was carried out as a result of a dispute over the granting of leave. However, no definite information has been uncovered so far.

Four police officers were killed and three more were left wounded after a Sergeant attached to the same police station opened fire at the Thirukkovil police station in Ampara District on Christmas eve.

The officer-in-charge (OIC) of the police station was among the wounded police officers hospitalized following the incident that took place inside the police station between 10.00 p.m. and 11.00 p.m. on Friday night.

Police said that the Sergeant in question had arrived at the police station at that moment and had grabbed the service firearm of the police officer who was on duty at the main entrance at the police station.

The suspect had then opened fire using that firearm, targeting his fellow police officers inside the station.

The Thirukkovil OIC, who had been out of the station due to an official duty, had then arrived at the police station in his police jeep at that moment while the suspect had also opened fire at that vehicle.

Three police officers were killed on the spot while another had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to hospital. The victims include one Police Sergeant, two Police Constables and a Constable Driver.

Police said that three wounded police officers including the OIC of the police station are undergoing treatment at the Thirukkovil and Akkaraipattu hospitals.

The suspect turned himself in, along with two Type-56 assault rifles and 19 rounds of ammunition at a different police station. He reportedly drove to his village in his private car and turned himself in at the Ethimale police station.

A special investigation has been launched into the incident under the supervision of the Senior DIG in charge of Eastern Province and led by the Ampara SSP.