Father-of-one missing after falling into river

Police have launched a search operation after an individual had gone missing after falling into the Bolgoda River from the Kospalena Bridge on the Piliyandala-Moratuwa road this morning (25).

The missing person has been identified as Wasantha de Silva, a 46-year-old father-of-one from Katubedda. He had reportedly been living by himself after separating from his wife around four years ago.

Eyewitnesses says that the missing individual was seen in the vicinity of the bridge yesterday as well.