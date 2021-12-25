Father-of-one missing after falling into river

Father-of-one missing after falling into river

December 25, 2021   09:13 pm

Police have launched a search operation after an individual had gone missing after falling into the Bolgoda River from the Kospalena Bridge on the Piliyandala-Moratuwa road this morning (25).

The missing person has been identified as Wasantha de Silva, a 46-year-old father-of-one from Katubedda. He had reportedly been living by himself after separating from his wife around four years ago. 

Eyewitnesses says that the missing individual was seen in the vicinity of the bridge yesterday as well.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police Sergeant surrenders after shooting and killing 04 fellow officers (English)

Police Sergeant surrenders after shooting and killing 04 fellow officers (English)

Police Sergeant surrenders after shooting and killing 04 fellow officers (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Christmas celebrations amidst the Covid-19 pandemic (English)

Christmas celebrations amidst the Covid-19 pandemic (English)

Why are Sri Lankan households not shifting to solar power? (English)

Why are Sri Lankan households not shifting to solar power? (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.25

Common program from opposition to free country from debt burden

Common program from opposition to free country from debt burden

Sri Lanka's farmers facing massive losses due to fertilizer issue

Sri Lanka's farmers facing massive losses due to fertilizer issue

Police Sergeant surrenders after shooting and killing 04 fellow officers

Police Sergeant surrenders after shooting and killing 04 fellow officers