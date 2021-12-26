Sri Lankan health officials issue warning over malaria risks

December 26, 2021   02:46 pm

The Anti Malaria Campaign in Sri Lanka says that there is a serious risk of the mosquito-borne infectious disease spreading in the country through individuals arriving from African nations. 

Director of the campaign Dr. Prasad Ranaweera stated that all but one of the 25 malaria patients identified in the country within this year, are persons who had arrived in the island from African countries. 

He stated that as a result of this a decision has been taken to test every person arriving in the country from African nations for malaria. 

He said that two of the malaria patients identified within this month are from the Jaffna District and that the malaria risk in the district has gone up due to this. 

