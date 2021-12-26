Soldier arrested for impersonating top cop and duping woman

December 26, 2021   03:31 pm

A 34-year-old suspect has been arrested in the Seeppukulama area in Polonnaruwa for allegedly impersonating a high-ranking police officer.

Police said that the suspect was arrested following investigations carried out by officers of the Polonnaruwa division crimes unit, regarding information received that a man posing as a police officer had duped a young woman after promising to marry her. 

Police officers have also seized a police uniform with insignia of a ‘Chief Inspector’ from the possession of the suspect along with two counterfeit currency notes of the Rs. 5,000 denomination and photograph of the accused wearing the police uniform. 

It has also been uncovered that the arrested suspect is a 34-year-old army soldier who had been residing in Seeppukulama area.

He is to be produced before the Polonnaruwa Magistrate’s Court later today (26) while Polonnaruwa division crimes unit is conducting further investigations. 

