Bus fares to be revised by Wednesday - State Minister

State Minister of Bus Transport Services Dilum Amunugama says that bus fares would have to be increased by the minimum, albeit reluctantly, due to the recent hike in fuel prices and that the revision would likely occur by Wednesday.

The state minister made this observation while speaking during an event held today (26) at Ankumbura in Harispaththuwa.

He said that with regard to increasing bus fare he said that they have to go for the minimum possible revision, considering the situation of the passengers and that it will be carried out under the condition of later reducing the fares once again.

“Therefore we will have to go for a certain fare revision next week. These are not things that we want to do,” he said.

Amunugama stated that fares would be reduced once again when the price of fuel drops and when the restrictions on the passenger capacity of buses are lifted.

He revealed that bus fares would be increased by a small amount by next Wednesday.