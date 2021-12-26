Bus fares to be revised by Wednesday - State Minister

Bus fares to be revised by Wednesday - State Minister

December 26, 2021   05:02 pm

State Minister of Bus Transport Services Dilum Amunugama says that bus fares would have to be increased by the minimum, albeit reluctantly, due to the recent hike in fuel prices and that the revision would likely occur by Wednesday.

The state minister made this observation while speaking during an event held today (26) at Ankumbura in Harispaththuwa. 

He said that with regard to increasing bus fare he said that they have to go for the minimum possible revision, considering the situation of the passengers and that it will be carried out under the condition of later reducing the fares once again. 

“Therefore we will have to go for a certain fare revision next week. These are not things that we want to do,” he said.

Amunugama stated that fares would be reduced once again when the price of fuel drops and when the restrictions on the passenger capacity of buses are lifted.

He revealed that bus fares would be increased by a small amount by next Wednesday. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

State Minister says bus fares to increase by Wednesday

State Minister says bus fares to increase by Wednesday

State Minister says bus fares to increase by Wednesday

Five owners arrested over cattle grazing in forest reserve

Five owners arrested over cattle grazing in forest reserve

Strike launch by railway station masters continues

Strike launch by railway station masters continues

Victims of 2004 tsunami remembered 17 years later

Victims of 2004 tsunami remembered 17 years later

Farmers launch Satyagraha demanding rights

Farmers launch Satyagraha demanding rights

Minor drop in daily count of Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka?

Minor drop in daily count of Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka?

Farmers rejecting and throwing away free liquid fertilizer

Farmers rejecting and throwing away free liquid fertilizer

Sathosa to increase rice quantity included in relief pack

Sathosa to increase rice quantity included in relief pack