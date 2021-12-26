Four police officers killed in Thirukkovil shooting posthumously promoted

December 26, 2021   05:37 pm

Sri Lanka Police says that the four police officers who were killed in the shooting incident at the Thirukkovil police station have been posthumously promoted to their next rank.

The police spokesman said that the IGP C.D. Wickramaratne has promoted the following officers to their next rank effective from December 24, 2021.

Police Sergeant K.L.M. Abdul Cader - (promoted to Sub-Inspector)
Police Constable A. Navinath - (promoted to Police Sergeant)
Police Constable T.B.K.P. Gunasekara - (promoted to Police Sergeant)
Police Constable Driver D.M.T.H. Pushpakumara - (promoted to Police Sergeant Driver)

Four police officers attached to the Thirukkovil police station died while another three including the OIC of the station were injured and hospitalized, after a fellow policeman opened fire on them on Christmas eve. 

The shooter, a Sergeant attached to the same police station, had later turned himself in, along with two Type-56 assault rifles and 19 rounds of ammunition at a different police station. He reportedly drove to his village in his private car and turned himself in at the Ethimale police station.

It is suspected that the shooting was carried out as a result of a dispute over the granting of leave. However, no definite information has been uncovered so far. 

