Railway station masters temporarily postpone strike

December 26, 2021   07:38 pm

The Railway Station Masters’ Association has decided to postpone the strike action they were scheduled to launch from midnight today (26), until 10.00 a.m. tomorrow (27).

President of the association Sumedha Somaratne said that a final decision regarding the trade union action would be taken following the meeting with authorities tomorrow.

He warned that they would resort to an indefinite strike if positive responses are not received for their demands.

The railway station masters were planning to engage in a strike from midnight today based on 10 demands including the granting of coverage allowances if promotions cannot be given and the calculation of overtime for them under the same system used to calculate overtime of engine drivers.

