Urgent water cut in Colombo and suburbs

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that an urgent water cut will be imposed for 12 hours with immediate effect in Colombo and suburbs.

Accordingly, the water supply to Colombo, Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte, Kaduwela and Dehiwala Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council areas, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa and Kolonnawa Urban Council areas and Kotikawatte-Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha area will be interrupted.

The sudden water cut is due to an electricity failure at the Ambatale water treatment plant, the NWS&DB said.