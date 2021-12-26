Defence Ministry responds to reports on foreign vessel anchored off Batticaloa

Defence Ministry responds to reports on foreign vessel anchored off Batticaloa

December 26, 2021   11:44 pm

The Ministry of Defence has rejected media reports and social media posts alleging that a vessel anchored off the coast of Batticaloa is engaged in mining activities and urged the public not to be misled by such false information.

Issuing a statement, the ministry denied the “false details” circulated and published on social media and certain other media regarding alleged mining in the seas off the coast of Batticaloa by a barge.

The Defence Ministry said the barge in question had been anchored off Batticaloa a few days ago due to an emergency following a fuel shortage during the ship’s expedition from UAE to Bangladesh.

The barge has been scheduled to sail to its destination after refueling from the local shipping agent, Victory Agencies in Trincomalee, it said.

Therefore, the general public is advised not to be misled by such false information, the Defence Ministry said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Railway station masters to launch a strike tomorrow

Railway station masters to launch a strike tomorrow

Railway station masters to launch a strike tomorrow

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.26

Country cannot be built with those who destroyed it  Tilvin Silva

Country cannot be built with those who destroyed it  Tilvin Silva

17 year later: Tsunami victims remembered in Sri Lanka

17 year later: Tsunami victims remembered in Sri Lanka

Sathosa increases quantity of rice included in relief packs

Sathosa increases quantity of rice included in relief packs

Farmers throw away liquid fertilizer provided free by govt

Farmers throw away liquid fertilizer provided free by govt

Siyambalanduwa farmers demand land rights

Siyambalanduwa farmers demand land rights

First look at rare twin elephants born in Sri Lanka | On Topic with Hasitha Wijewardena

First look at rare twin elephants born in Sri Lanka | On Topic with Hasitha Wijewardena