Defence Ministry responds to reports on foreign vessel anchored off Batticaloa

The Ministry of Defence has rejected media reports and social media posts alleging that a vessel anchored off the coast of Batticaloa is engaged in mining activities and urged the public not to be misled by such false information.

Issuing a statement, the ministry denied the “false details” circulated and published on social media and certain other media regarding alleged mining in the seas off the coast of Batticaloa by a barge.

The Defence Ministry said the barge in question had been anchored off Batticaloa a few days ago due to an emergency following a fuel shortage during the ship’s expedition from UAE to Bangladesh.

The barge has been scheduled to sail to its destination after refueling from the local shipping agent, Victory Agencies in Trincomalee, it said.

Therefore, the general public is advised not to be misled by such false information, the Defence Ministry said.