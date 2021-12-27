Fair weather to prevail across the island

Fair weather to prevail across the island

December 27, 2021   08:13 am

The Department of Meteorology says mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island today.

Misty conditions can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces during the morning.

Sea Areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Potuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and Matara to Potuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's rubber industry making big plans for the future (English)

Sri Lanka's rubber industry making big plans for the future (English)

Sri Lanka's rubber industry making big plans for the future (English)

Impact of COVID-19 on Sri Lanka's tourism industry (English)

Impact of COVID-19 on Sri Lanka's tourism industry (English)

2004 tsunami victims remembered, 17 years on (English)

2004 tsunami victims remembered, 17 years on (English)

South Korea sees record 81 Omicron cases within a day (English)

South Korea sees record 81 Omicron cases within a day (English)

Railway station masters to launch a strike tomorrow

Railway station masters to launch a strike tomorrow

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.26

Country cannot be built with those who destroyed it  Tilvin Silva

Country cannot be built with those who destroyed it  Tilvin Silva

17 year later: Tsunami victims remembered in Sri Lanka

17 year later: Tsunami victims remembered in Sri Lanka