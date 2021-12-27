Two youths murdered in separate incidents

A youth has been attacked with a sharp object and murdered over a dispute at the end of a party in the Pokunuwatta area in Mattakkuliya.

The victim is identified as a 22-year-old resident of Church Road in Mattakkuliya.

The incident had occurred yesterday after the victim had consumed alcohol along with several other individuals at a party.

The murder had been committed based on an incident which had taken place at the end of the said party.

The suspect responsible for the murder has been identified while it is reported that he has fled the area.

Mattakkuliya Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspect.

Meanwhile in a separate incident a person has died after being attacked with a sharp object at a bathing spot located in the Gautharmuni lagoon in the Pooneryn police area.

Police said that a group of persons had been bathing at the said location last evening when one of them had got into an argument with another person who had arrived there with another group.

The victim had attempted to bring the situation under control when he had been stabbed in the chest with a knife.

He was rushed to the Pooneryn Hospital in critical condition, however he had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the hospital.

The deceased is a 22-year-old resident of Somasundaram in Anaikotte.

Pooneryn Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the suspect.