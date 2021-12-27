Trade Minister on measures to release essentials stuck in customs

Sri Lanka’s Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena says that the relevant steps to get the essential items stuck in Sri Lanka Customs released would be initiated from today (27).

He stated that the relevant list related to releasing the goods is expected to be sent to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka within today and after that the essential goods would systematically be released.

Meanwhile the maximum quantity of rice that consumers can purchase from Sathosa outlets during the festive season, has been increased up to 10 kg with effect from today.

The Trade Ministry says that a decision has also been taken to provide an additional 02 kg of rice to consumers who purchase the Sathosa relief packs that do not include sugar.

However, consumers say that there are not enough stocks of rice and other items to purchase at Sathosa outlets.