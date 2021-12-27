Light aircraft makes emergency landing in Kimbulapitiya

A private-owned light aircraft has reportedly made an emergency landing in the Kimbulapitiya area in Katunayake, a short while ago.

Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has deployed a rescue team to the location, the SLAF spokesman said.

Meanwhile no casualties have been reported so far.

Incidentally a similar incident just last week when a light training aircraft of a private company had made an emergency landing on the beach in North Payagala on Dec. 22.

It was later reported that the aircraft had made the emergency landing due to a technical fault and that two persons were onboard and unharmed.